Russia has launched a new wave of air terror against Ukraine — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are aimed at breaking Ukraine's resistance, and these hopes of Kremlin leader Putin cannot be allowed to come true.

Points of attention

  • Russia has initiated a new wave of aerial terror against Ukraine, focusing on the country's energy infrastructure to break its resistance.
  • President Zelenskyy calls on Western allies to bolster Ukraine's air defense by supplying necessary weapons for self-defense.
  • Ukraine is stepping up its weapons production, with over 40% of frontline weapons now locally produced, enabling the country to resist Russian aggression more effectively.

Zelenskyy called on Western partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who on October 13 delivered a video address to the participants of the session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which is taking place in Ljubljana (Slovenia).

To cover up their failures on the battlefield, Russia has launched a new wave of aerial terror against Ukraine, against our cities and civilian infrastructure. Their main target is our energy system. Every day, every night, Russian missiles and drones strike power plants and transmission lines. These are brutal attacks on normal life, and they are dangerous.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He emphasized that Ukraine needs more air defense systems and missiles for self-defense.

We have started producing interceptor drones to stop the Shaheds, and we have mobile strike groups and aircraft. But Russian strikes are mixed, and involve a lot of cruise and ballistic missiles, so systems like Patriot, NASAMS, SAMP-T, and others are vital.

On the eve of winter, Putin hopes to use this terror to break our resistance. We must not allow this to happen.

Zelensky added that Ukraine is negotiating with all possible suppliers of relevant weapons.

I urge you to speak out in your parliaments and governments for the strengthening of air defense and the supply of missiles that we need. Decisions on such systems and missiles are needed in the coming weeks.

Zelensky specifically noted Russia's inability to achieve its stated goals on the battlefield, largely due to the fact that Ukraine no longer faces a major shortage of weapons.

Russia has repeatedly failed to carry out Putin’s order to take Donbas. They keep postponing this absurd goal. In the summer, they told the United States and others that they would achieve it in a few months, by October or November. Instead, it is our troops who are now advancing.

He stressed that Ukraine’s results were possible “because we no longer face the severe shortage of regular weapons that we had before.” This is, in part, due to the increase in domestic defense production, he noted, recalling that over 40 percent of weapons on the front are now produced in Ukraine.

At the same time, the President emphasized that every package of military aid from abroad matters, urging delegates to continue supporting Ukraine.

The worse things are for Russia on the front, the greater the internal pressure on Putin to seriously negotiate.

During his speech, Zelensky also expressed gratitude to all countries that have already joined NATO's PURL (Priority Ukraine Needs List) initiative, under which allies pay for American weapons for Ukraine.

"Air terror is Putin's last move." We must stop it, deprive him of victories on the ground and in the sky, and then real diplomacy will become possible.

