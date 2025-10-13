Russia has launched a new wave of air terror against Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are aimed at breaking Ukraine's resistance, and these hopes of Kremlin leader Putin cannot be allowed to come true.
Zelenskyy called on Western partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who on October 13 delivered a video address to the participants of the session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which is taking place in Ljubljana (Slovenia).
He emphasized that Ukraine needs more air defense systems and missiles for self-defense.
We have started producing interceptor drones to stop the Shaheds, and we have mobile strike groups and aircraft. But Russian strikes are mixed, and involve a lot of cruise and ballistic missiles, so systems like Patriot, NASAMS, SAMP-T, and others are vital.
The 71st Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. There are delegations from almost 50 countries here — from Europe, the whole Alliance, the Middle East, and other regions. This matters. We now see that the war in the Middle East is finally ending — after so many… pic.twitter.com/4dVzmORj13— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 13, 2025
Zelensky added that Ukraine is negotiating with all possible suppliers of relevant weapons.
I urge you to speak out in your parliaments and governments for the strengthening of air defense and the supply of missiles that we need. Decisions on such systems and missiles are needed in the coming weeks.
Zelensky specifically noted Russia's inability to achieve its stated goals on the battlefield, largely due to the fact that Ukraine no longer faces a major shortage of weapons.
Russia has repeatedly failed to carry out Putin’s order to take Donbas. They keep postponing this absurd goal. In the summer, they told the United States and others that they would achieve it in a few months, by October or November. Instead, it is our troops who are now advancing.
He stressed that Ukraine’s results were possible “because we no longer face the severe shortage of regular weapons that we had before.” This is, in part, due to the increase in domestic defense production, he noted, recalling that over 40 percent of weapons on the front are now produced in Ukraine.
At the same time, the President emphasized that every package of military aid from abroad matters, urging delegates to continue supporting Ukraine.
During his speech, Zelensky also expressed gratitude to all countries that have already joined NATO's PURL (Priority Ukraine Needs List) initiative, under which allies pay for American weapons for Ukraine.
"Air terror is Putin's last move." We must stop it, deprive him of victories on the ground and in the sky, and then real diplomacy will become possible.
