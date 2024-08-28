Russia has only a few MiG-31Ks — what does this mean for Ukraine

Aviation expert and analyst Kostyantyn Kryvolap concluded that the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy most of the Russian MiG-31K. He also suggested that as of today, the aggressor countries have only 3 such aircraft left.

Russia may soon lose all of its MiG-31K

As Kostyantyn Kryvolap points out, powerful Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields led to the fact that the enemy had only a few sides left to launch Dagger strikes.

It is most likely that at the moment we are talking about only 3 planes, but even those can destroy the Ukrainian forces sooner or later.

Yesterday there were 3 hits with "Daggers", today there were 3 hits with "Daggers". This means that they have 3 MIG-31Ks left, because our two strikes on the airfield "Savasleika" gave results. Maybe there are some more MIG-31Ks there that can be repaired, but at the moment they have three "Daggers," the expert emphasized. Share

He also warned again that where there are no Patriot or SAMP/T systems, it is impossible to shoot down ballistics.

Many Ukrainians believe that the F-16 can do this, but this is not true.

Kostyantyn Kryvolap reminds that there are no such aircraft and air-based missiles in the world that could destroy ballistic missiles.

Point. There is nothing more to say here. Either we have "Patriot" and "SAMP/T", and then we shoot down both "Daggers" and "Iskander-M" and all other ballistics, or if we don't have them there, there will be hits. This must be clearly understood, - the aviation expert emphasized. Share

What is important to know about the intensification of Russian terror against Ukraine

On August 26, 2024, the most massive combined attack of the aggressor country Russia on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages took place.

The army of the Russian Federation released 236 means of air attack on Ukraine, which led to the death of civilians in various regions of the country.

Ukrainian air defense forces were able to successfully destroy 102 missiles and 99 enemy attack drones.

In addition, on the night of August 27, the Russians again attacked Ukraine with 10 missiles of various types and 81 Shahed-type attack drones, five cruise missiles and 60 drones were destroyed.