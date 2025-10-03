Russia has put its ships on a "collision course" with Danish vessels

The head of Denmark's military intelligence, Thomas Arenkiel, accused the Russian navy of targeting their warships and helicopters in Danish waters, including pointing weapons at them. Moreover, it was stated that the aggressor country had put its warships on a "collision course" with Danish vessels that were tracking them in these waters.

Russia challenges Denmark

As the head of Danish military intelligence notes, as of today, there have been several incidents in the Danish Straits, where the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, has dared to engage in a series of provocations.

It was there that Air Force helicopters and Navy warships were illuminated by target tracking radars and physically targeted by weapons from Russian warships.

Thomas Arenkiel drew attention to the fact that the military recorded several incidents when Russian ships sailed on a collision course with Danish vessels.

In particular, this happened when the Danish fleet monitored the passage of Russian ships through its straits.

Moreover, the head of Denmark's military intelligence accused Russian warships of sailing through their straits "with sonar and jamming equipment and, in at least one case, very likely creating jamming, which caused significant GPS disruptions in Denmark."