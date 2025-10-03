The Russian army has scaled up the number of missile and drone attacks on southern Ukraine — what's happening

In September, the situation in the southern direction became somewhat more acute: the number of combat clashes in the area of responsibility of the "South" group of forces increased by a third compared to August.

Russia has intensified its assaults on southern Ukraine

This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

The situation in the south in September has somewhat worsened compared to August, as evidenced by some statistics. For example, in August, the enemy conducted 161 combat clashes in the operational zone of the "South" group of forces, and in September, there were already 205 combat clashes. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to the spokesman, in September, 54 combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaipil direction, compared to 12 in August, and in the Orikhiv direction, their number almost doubled — from 41 in August to 84 in September. In contrast, there was a certain decrease in the intensity of hostilities in the Prydniprovsk direction.