The Russian army has scaled up the number of missile and drone attacks on southern Ukraine — what's happening

In September, the situation in the southern direction became somewhat more acute: the number of combat clashes in the area of responsibility of the "South" group of forces increased by a third compared to August.
Points of attention
- Russian army intensifies assaults in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions in southern Ukraine, leading to a notable increase in combat clashes in September compared to August.
- The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine report a significant rise in the number of clashes, with Hulyaipil direction seeing a surge from 12 to 54 clashes and Orikhiv direction almost doubling from 41 to 84 clashes.
Russia has intensified its assaults on southern Ukraine
This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
According to the spokesman, in September, 54 combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaipil direction, compared to 12 in August, and in the Orikhiv direction, their number almost doubled — from 41 in August to 84 in September. In contrast, there was a certain decrease in the intensity of hostilities in the Prydniprovsk direction.
The number of combat clashes in the Dnieper direction has decreased somewhat, as there were 108 in August, and 67 in September.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-