The Russian army has scaled up the number of missile and drone attacks on southern Ukraine — what's happening
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army has scaled up the number of missile and drone attacks on southern Ukraine — what's happening

Russians
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

In September, the situation in the southern direction became somewhat more acute: the number of combat clashes in the area of responsibility of the "South" group of forces increased by a third compared to August.

Points of attention

  • Russian army intensifies assaults in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions in southern Ukraine, leading to a notable increase in combat clashes in September compared to August.
  • The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine report a significant rise in the number of clashes, with Hulyaipil direction seeing a surge from 12 to 54 clashes and Orikhiv direction almost doubling from 41 to 84 clashes.

Russia has intensified its assaults on southern Ukraine

This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

The situation in the south in September has somewhat worsened compared to August, as evidenced by some statistics. For example, in August, the enemy conducted 161 combat clashes in the operational zone of the "South" group of forces, and in September, there were already 205 combat clashes.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to the spokesman, in September, 54 combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaipil direction, compared to 12 in August, and in the Orikhiv direction, their number almost doubled — from 41 in August to 84 in September. In contrast, there was a certain decrease in the intensity of hostilities in the Prydniprovsk direction.

The number of combat clashes in the Dnieper direction has decreased somewhat, as there were 108 in August, and 67 in September.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia has significantly intensified assaults on the Dnieper direction of the front
Dnieper direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Situation at the front — the AFU repelled 103 assaults by the Russian army in 10 directions
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
tank
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Army has intensified assaults on the Toretsk and Seversk directions of the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?