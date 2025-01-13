Russia has reduced the number of drone attacks on Ukraine for the first time since spring — British intelligence has named the reason

British intelligence analyzed Russia's drone attacks on Ukraine in December 2024 and identified certain changes in their intensity.

According to intelligence data, in December 2024, Russia carried out about 1,700 launches of strike drones of various types over the territory of Ukraine. This is less than in November, when the number of launches reached 2,300.

Thus, for the first time since March-April 2024, a decrease in activity was recorded.

British intelligence suggests that weather conditions may have played a role, as evidenced by periods of low or no activity alternating with waves of attacks that saw more than 100 drones launched overnight.

Attack results:

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 53% of Russian drones.

Other drones were disabled by electronic warfare or deviated from course without causing significant damage.

British analysts noted that the monthly number of attacks could be influenced by various factors, but Russia is likely to be able to maintain the launch rate at at least 1,500 drones per month.

Zelenskyy announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine per week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that in a week, Russia carried out almost 700 airstrikes using aerial bombs and launched more than 600 strike drones over the territory of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of implementing previously agreed agreements on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Ukraine is negotiating with partners, including the United States, to obtain licenses for the production of air defense systems and missiles. Zelensky expressed confidence that this is possible.