According to the Financial Times, in the coming months, residents of Ukraine will have to spend most of the day without electricity. Regular attacks and strikes by Russia led to such a critical situation.

Ukrainian power plants have become one of the main goals of the Russian Federation

Western journalists draw attention to the fact that the internal production of electricity in Ukraine against the background of regular enemy attacks has almost tripled.

If before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, it reached about 55 gigawatts of electricity and was one of the largest in Europe, now it has fallen below 20 GW.

The situation is becoming increasingly critical, given the fact that the aggressor country disabled or captured more than 50% of Ukraine's power plants.

Ukrainian energy companies began to announce nationwide blackouts. They are not only trying to repair the damage but are also actively looking for alternative sources of electricity.

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, does not hide the fact that the last mass attack by Russia, which took place on June 1, had terrible consequences for energy facilities in 5 regions.

The situation in the energy sector may deteriorate significantly

As the Financial Times managed to find out, pumping installations for underground storage of natural gas were hit by Russia's latest strikes.

As you know, they are used by customers from the EU.

While the pumps in question can be easily replaced, the attacks highlight concerns about the security of gas supplies in winter, both for domestic consumption and for export to the bloc, the paper explains. Share

In addition, the journalists found out from their insiders in Ukraine that 1.2 GW of electricity was lost as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation on May 31, and the infrastructure necessary for transporting gas from underground storage facilities in western Ukraine was seriously damaged.