Russia has turned to Turkey and the UAE for help because of the skyrocketing prices

Source:  Reuters

Against the background of the war against Ukraine, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation faced a new problem that it could not solve on its own, so it had to turn to its permanent partners for help.

  • The Russian Federation confirms the delivery of 90 tons of butter from the UAE, marking a significant step in stabilizing prices amidst a 25.7% increase since December.
  • As part of the effort to stabilize prices, Moscow is also importing oil from Turkey while witnessing a decrease in butter imports from Latin America due to Western sanctions.
  • Belarus remains a key player as the largest butter supplier to Russia, witnessing a notable 9% increase in exports in 2024.

The growth of product prices in Russia is gaining momentum

As the journalists managed to find out, the aggressor country began to actively import butter from the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

In this way, Moscow is trying to stop the crazy rise in prices, which scared the Russians.

According to representatives of Rossilhospnadzor, the supply of butter from the UAE began on October 18.

It is important to understand that butter was not delivered from the UAE to Russia before.

The Russian Statistics Service also said that the price of butter has increased by 25.7% since last December. This compares with an inflation rate of 8.6% and has caused a wave of butter thefts in some supermarkets.

As the journalists managed to find out, the UAE managed to bring 90 metric tons of butter to the Russian Federation during the specified period.

Turkey also helps the Russian Federation to fight against rising prices

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the aggressor country also started importing oil from Turkey last month.

Moscow expects to increase the supply of butter to stabilize prices and ensure its availability on the domestic market.

Russia's butter imports from Latin America fell to 2,800 tonnes in 2024, down from 25,000 tonnes in 2014, according to Rossilhospnadzor, citing Western sanctions as one of the factors causing the drop in supplies.

What is important to understand is that Belarus, the largest supplier of butter to Russia, in 2024 increased exports by as much as 9%.

