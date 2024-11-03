Against the background of the war against Ukraine, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation faced a new problem that it could not solve on its own, so it had to turn to its permanent partners for help.
The growth of product prices in Russia is gaining momentum
As the journalists managed to find out, the aggressor country began to actively import butter from the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.
In this way, Moscow is trying to stop the crazy rise in prices, which scared the Russians.
According to representatives of Rossilhospnadzor, the supply of butter from the UAE began on October 18.
It is important to understand that butter was not delivered from the UAE to Russia before.
As the journalists managed to find out, the UAE managed to bring 90 metric tons of butter to the Russian Federation during the specified period.
Turkey also helps the Russian Federation to fight against rising prices
Journalists draw attention to the fact that the aggressor country also started importing oil from Turkey last month.
Moscow expects to increase the supply of butter to stabilize prices and ensure its availability on the domestic market.
What is important to understand is that Belarus, the largest supplier of butter to Russia, in 2024 increased exports by as much as 9%.
