Russia hits bus with Iskander in Kupyan region, 3 dead

On March 13, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian invaders struck near a regular bus in the Kupyan region. According to the latest data, this attack claimed the lives of three civilians, and there are also casualties.

Russian attack on Ukrainian bus — what is known

Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on Ukrainian civilians on March 13 at around 09:05 near the village of Nova Oleksandrivka, Kupyansky district.

According to the latest data, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike — it has been previously established that an Iskander-M missile was used.

At that time, a regular bus was nearby. Three people died as a result of the impact: the bus driver and two passengers. Four more people — three female bus passengers and a local resident — were injured, the statement from the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine says.

This time, not only the bus, but also private residential buildings came under enemy attack.

The UCP draws attention to the fact that prosecutors, in cooperation with investigators, are taking all necessary measures to document a war crime committed by the military of the aggressor country.