Russia hits two Ukrainian Maritime Search and Rescue boats — there are casualties

Russia attacked two civilian boats of the Maritime Search and Rescue Service that were carrying out a humanitarian mission within the Ukrainian sea corridor, there are casualties.

Russia attacked 2 Ukrainian civilian boats

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

The enemy attacked two boats of the Maritime Search and Rescue Service, which were carrying out a humanitarian mission within the Ukrainian sea corridor. Unfortunately, there are casualties. Evacuation by boats of the Ukrainian Navy is underway. Oleksiy Kuleba Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine

According to Kuleba, small coastal search and rescue vessels have special protection under international humanitarian law. In particular, Article 27 of the Second Geneva Convention of 1949 directly provides for the protection of vessels used by a state or officially recognized rescue organizations exclusively for the purpose of conducting search and rescue operations and providing assistance to people at sea.