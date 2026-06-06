Russia hits two Ukrainian Maritime Search and Rescue boats — there are casualties
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Ukraine
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Russia hits two Ukrainian Maritime Search and Rescue boats — there are casualties

Олексій Кулеба
boat
Читати українською

Russia attacked two civilian boats of the Maritime Search and Rescue Service that were carrying out a humanitarian mission within the Ukrainian sea corridor, there are casualties.

Points of attention

  • Russia's attack on Ukrainian Maritime Search and Rescue boats resulted in casualties, prompting evacuation efforts by the Ukrainian Navy.
  • Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, condemned the attack, emphasizing the importance of protecting vessels conducting humanitarian missions under international law.

Russia attacked 2 Ukrainian civilian boats

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

The enemy attacked two boats of the Maritime Search and Rescue Service, which were carrying out a humanitarian mission within the Ukrainian sea corridor. Unfortunately, there are casualties. Evacuation by boats of the Ukrainian Navy is underway.

Oleksiy Kuleba

Oleksiy Kuleba

Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine

According to Kuleba, small coastal search and rescue vessels have special protection under international humanitarian law. In particular, Article 27 of the Second Geneva Convention of 1949 directly provides for the protection of vessels used by a state or officially recognized rescue organizations exclusively for the purpose of conducting search and rescue operations and providing assistance to people at sea.

This attack is yet another proof of the Russian Federation's deliberate disregard for the norms of international law and the creation of a direct threat to the safe functioning of humanitarian maritime corridors in the Black Sea.

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