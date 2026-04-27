Russia strikes foreign ship in Ukraine's sea corridor

Russian forces attacked the Nauru-flagged RAMCO vessel, which was sailing in Ukraine's maritime corridor, at night.

Russia attacked a foreign ship in the grain corridor

On the night of April 27, the enemy once again struck at the port infrastructure of Greater Odessa and facilities that ensure the operation of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, an energy facility on the territory of the cargo terminal was damaged, and local fires broke out, which were promptly eliminated by the relevant services.

Also, while moving through the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, the merchant ship RAMCO under the Nauruan flag was attacked. The ship received minor damage, and the fire on board was extinguished by the crew. No injuries were reported.