Russia invented a cynical reason for a large-scale attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure

The Russian Defense Ministry cynically acknowledged the attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure on the night of October 16. The occupiers also came up with justifications for their crimes.

Russia cynically called the attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure a "response to terror"

This is reported in a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Thus, the Russians allegedly struck Ukraine's gas infrastructure "in response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets."

Moscow also admitted that the attack was carried out not only by drones, but also by Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and that other types of missiles were also launched.

Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike with long-range, ground-based, air-based, and sea-based precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles. Share

At the same time, they justified the attack on gas energy infrastructure facilities by saying that these enterprises were allegedly "engaged in the military industry."

Let us recall that on the night of October 16, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using more than three hundred drones and about 40 missiles of various types.

Emergency power outages were introduced as a result of the shelling and its aftermath.

Fires, damage to critical and civilian infrastructure, destruction of houses, etc. were also recorded. Injuries were also reported.

In addition, it became known that the Russians have massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure for the sixth time since the beginning of October.