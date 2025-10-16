Russia invented a cynical reason for a large-scale attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure

The Russian Defense Ministry cynically acknowledged the attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure on the night of October 16. The occupiers also came up with justifications for their crimes.
Points of attention
- Russia cynically justified the attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure as a response to alleged terrorist attacks on civilian targets by Ukraine.
- The Russian Defense Ministry admitted to using advanced military and aerospace equipment, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, in the attack.
- The attack resulted in power outages, fires, destruction of buildings, and casualties, causing significant damage to Ukraine's gas infrastructure.
Russia cynically called the attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure a "response to terror"
This is reported in a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Thus, the Russians allegedly struck Ukraine's gas infrastructure "in response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets."
Moscow also admitted that the attack was carried out not only by drones, but also by Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and that other types of missiles were also launched.
At the same time, they justified the attack on gas energy infrastructure facilities by saying that these enterprises were allegedly "engaged in the military industry."
Let us recall that on the night of October 16, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using more than three hundred drones and about 40 missiles of various types.
Emergency power outages were introduced as a result of the shelling and its aftermath.
Fires, damage to critical and civilian infrastructure, destruction of houses, etc. were also recorded. Injuries were also reported.
In addition, it became known that the Russians have massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure for the sixth time since the beginning of October.
