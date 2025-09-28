Russia invented a cynical reason for the brutal shelling of Kyiv

The Russian Ministry of Defense has come up with a cynical explanation for the massive strike on Ukraine on September 28. Moscow claims that it allegedly struck military targets, not civilian objects.

Russia is lying about the reason for the massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine

This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with long-range, air- and sea-based precision weapons and strike drones against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine used for the benefit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the infrastructure of military airfields. Share

At the same time, Russia cynically claims that "the objectives of the strike have been achieved, all designated targets have been hit."

On September 28, Kyiv, Kyiv region, Zaporizhia, as well as Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Odesa regions were subjected to massive enemy attacks. In total, at least 70 people were injured across Ukraine, including children.