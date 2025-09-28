Russia invented a cynical reason for the brutal shelling of Kyiv
Ukraine
Russia invented a cynical reason for the brutal shelling of Kyiv

Kyiv
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Russian Ministry of Defense has come up with a cynical explanation for the massive strike on Ukraine on September 28. Moscow claims that it allegedly struck military targets, not civilian objects.

  • Russia's Ministry of Defense invented a cynical explanation for the massive shelling of Kyiv, claiming to target military objects while ignoring civilian population.
  • The aggressive actions by Russia have led to serious consequences for Ukraine's infrastructure, with at least 70 people injured, including children, and fatalities in Kyiv.
  • Russia is publicly lying about the true targets of the shelling, attempting to justify its aggression against Ukraine through false claims.

Russia is lying about the reason for the massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine

This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with long-range, air- and sea-based precision weapons and strike drones against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine used for the benefit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the infrastructure of military airfields.

At the same time, Russia cynically claims that "the objectives of the strike have been achieved, all designated targets have been hit."

On September 28, Kyiv, Kyiv region, Zaporizhia, as well as Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Odesa regions were subjected to massive enemy attacks. In total, at least 70 people were injured across Ukraine, including children.

Four residents were killed in the capital, and 14 others were injured.

