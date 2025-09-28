The Russian army struck Zaporizhia with MLRS and rockets — many injured, there is destruction

Russian forces launched at least eight strikes on Zaporizhia on the night of September 28, injuring 27 people. The city was shelled with MLRS and attacked with rockets.

Russia massively attacked Zaporizhia: there are casualties

At night, the enemy launched at least eight strikes on the territory of the city of Zaporizhia, starting from 1 a.m. and ending at 5:30 a.m. The most casualties were in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov at the site of one of the strikes.

The enemy hit a high-rise building with a rocket. 16 people were injured, including three children. Medics are providing everyone with the necessary assistance. The rescue operation continues.

There is currently no information that there are people in the destroyed and damaged apartments, but experts are checking everything, Fedorov added.

Later, Fedorov reported 21 injured. Two are in serious condition. 14 high-rise buildings and 9 private houses were damaged.

Later, the number of injured increased to 22.

Cut wounds, fractures, contusions, carbon monoxide poisoning — 22 people were injured as a result of the morning enemy attack on Zaporizhia. Three people are in serious condition — with multiple trauma and blast injuries. Share

Four wounded as a result of a nighttime enemy attack also required medical assistance.