Russia is attacking Ukraine with ballistic missiles — what is known so far

On December 31, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of enemy missile strikes. The air alert covered the eastern, northern, and central regions, and later spread to the entire country.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine?

The military was informed at 07:17 about the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeast direction, and announced the threat of the use of aerial weapons.

The heads of the OVA of a number of regions have announced the threat of strikes by Kh-59/69 aircraft-guided missiles.

At 7:58, the alarm spread throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons. Missiles were moving in the direction of Vasylkiv, and a high-speed target was also observed in the Sumy region.

Later, explosions were heard in the Vasylkiv district at around 8:00 a.m. Explosions were also heard in Kyiv.

Kyiv authorities confirmed the work of air defense forces. Residents were urged to stay in shelters and not publish photos or videos of air defense operations and the landing sites of downed targets.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine?

In Kyiv, debris fell in the Darnytsia district. The capital was attacked with drones and missiles.

According to information being verified, debris fell on the roof of a private building. There was no fire or damage. No information was received about the victims, the press service added.

In Sumy region, the Russians hit the infrastructure of the Shostka community with a missile.

As of 08:30, there were no reports of casualties. However, the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

It should be noted that shortly before the explosions in Shostka, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the direction of the city.