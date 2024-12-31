Russia is attacking Ukraine with ballistic missiles — what is known so far
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia is attacking Ukraine with ballistic missiles — what is known so far

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia is attacking Ukraine with ballistic missiles — what is known so far
Читати українською

On December 31, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of enemy missile strikes. The air alert covered the eastern, northern, and central regions, and later spread to the entire country.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine witnessed an attack from Russia with a ballistic missile system.
  • The attacks hit several regions, including the capital, causing panic among residents.
  • There are no reports of casualties, but the consequences and damage are already being felt in some areas.
  • In the attack zone, weapons were moving towards different cities, causing fear and anxiety.
  • Local authorities and the Air Force have taken protective measures and are searching for victims.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine?

The military was informed at 07:17 about the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeast direction, and announced the threat of the use of aerial weapons.

The heads of the OVA of a number of regions have announced the threat of strikes by Kh-59/69 aircraft-guided missiles.

At 7:58, the alarm spread throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons. Missiles were moving in the direction of Vasylkiv, and a high-speed target was also observed in the Sumy region.

Later, explosions were heard in the Vasylkiv district at around 8:00 a.m. Explosions were also heard in Kyiv.

Kyiv authorities confirmed the work of air defense forces. Residents were urged to stay in shelters and not publish photos or videos of air defense operations and the landing sites of downed targets.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine?

In Kyiv, debris fell in the Darnytsia district. The capital was attacked with drones and missiles.

According to information being verified, debris fell on the roof of a private building. There was no fire or damage. No information was received about the victims, the press service added.

In Sumy region, the Russians hit the infrastructure of the Shostka community with a missile.

As of 08:30, there were no reports of casualties. However, the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

It should be noted that shortly before the explosions in Shostka, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the direction of the city.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized all drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia used new tactics in massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine
Ministry of Defence
missile and drone attacks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 9 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 9 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?