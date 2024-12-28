Russia used new tactics in massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine

UK intelligence has conducted an analysis of the recent massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, which took place on the night of December 12-13, and indicates the use of new tactics by the Russian Federation.

In this attack, Russia employed a complex multi-vector strategy. The strikes were carried out with the participation of long-range and tactical aviation, including aircraft launching various types of cruise and ballistic missiles.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

The attack also included support from ground systems: SAGARIS cruise missiles were launched by the Black Sea Fleet, and OWA UAS were used for mass launches. In total, approximately 90 missiles and at least 180 UAS were involved in this operation.

Since August 2024, Russia, according to intelligence, has changed its strategy, conducting large, less frequent strikes instead of the frequent, smaller-scale attacks that were typical at the beginning of the year.

The new attack on December 12-13 was aimed at critical national infrastructure and industry in Ukraine, and was also intended to suppress Ukrainian air defenses with a large number of drones.

However, Russia retains the capability and stockpiles to allow such weapons to be used in smaller quantities as a punitive measure, with little or no warning. Share

On December 12-13, the aggressor country Russia carried out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine's energy sector. The air defense forces have already announced the results of their work.

The Russian army began its attack at 2:00 PM on December 12, and it lasted until 10:00 AM on December 13.

The enemy once again resorted to a combined air attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types and attack drones

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected 287 enemy air attack vehicles during this period — 94 missiles and 193 UAVs, namely:

4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters, launch area — Tambov region;

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, launch area — Bryansk region, TOT of Crimea;

1 KN-23 ballistic missile, launch area — Bryansk region;

55 Kh-101, Kh-55SM cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area — Volgograd Region;

24 Caliber cruise missiles, launch area: Black Sea;

7 Iskander-K cruise missiles, launch area — Voronezh, Rostov region;

1 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missile, launch area: airspace over the Luhansk Oblast TOT;

193 Shahed attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of unknown type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo regions — Russian Federation.

