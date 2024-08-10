Russia is blackmailing Ukraine by stopping the exchange of prisoners of war in order to disrupt the operations of the AFU in the Kursk region

The Russian propaganda channel Mash reported that the authorities of the Russian Federation decided to suspend the exchange of prisoners and dead between Russia and Ukraine for an indefinite period. Moscow also came up with another pretext — an alleged attack by the Armed Forces on the Kolotylivka checkpoint, where exchanges have been held for the past 2.5 years.

The Kremlin is trying to stop the advance of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region by resorting to blackmail

As the research and analytical group InfoLight.UA reports with reference to its sources, the Russian authorities are currently planning to use humanitarian issues to stop the military operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is ongoing in Kurshchyna.

Mash continues to claim that the Ukrainian military allegedly fired at the checkpoint with shells, presumably from a T-84U tank, and also attacked with kamikaze drones. As a result of the attack, the checkpoint allegedly burned to the ground.

However, InfoLight.UA experts note that such actions by the Russian Federation are a flagrant violation of the rules of warfare and the Geneva Convention:

Russia is once again trying to manipulate humanitarian issues to achieve its military goals. The use of prisoner exchange as a tool of pressure is unacceptable and contrary to international humanitarian law. Share

What is important to understand is that, according to the Geneva Convention, parties to the conflict are obliged to ensure the humane treatment of prisoners of war and facilitate their return, regardless of the situation on the battlefield.

InfoLight.UA continues to monitor developments and verify information from various sources.

What is happening in the Kursk region

On August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and entered into battle with the Russian invaders.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the fact of the Ukrainian breakthrough and lied that the Russian soldiers were able to stop the advance of the Armed Forces.

However, in fact, during the first two days, Ukrainian forces were able to capture about 11 settlements, destroy a Russian helicopter, 2 tanks, and capture dozens of Russian invaders.

According to WarMapper data, as of August 9, Ukrainian forces control at least 155 km of the Kursk region.

For comparison, the Russians control ~150 km² of the northeastern part of the Kharkiv region.

The Russian gas station "Suja", as well as the settlement of the same name, also came under the control of the ZSU.