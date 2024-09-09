Russia is building a new line of defense on the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region

Guerrillas of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH scouted the construction of a new line of defense in the Vyshnevaty area on the territory of the part of the Zaporizhia region temporarily occupied by Russia.

Russia is building new defense structures at the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region

An ATESH agent recorded the construction of a new line of defense by the Russian occupying forces in the Vyshnevaty district of Zaporizhzhya region. During the reconnaissance, fortifications, trenches, as well as engineering equipment, including excavators, involved in strengthening positions were discovered.

Due to the fear of the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on certain areas of the front, the Russian troops have significantly intensified their activities to create additional defensive lines.

ATESH continues to identify key objects of the occupiers, destroying their plans and weakening defense capabilities even at the stage of preparation.

The Russians turned the beaches in Yevpatoria into bunkers

According to the partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH, Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment of the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria in Crimea with an interval of 25-30 m.

Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment at intervals of 25-30 m. Surveillance cameras are also installed there. In addition, it is reported that there are plans to close access to the beaches for vacationers.