Russia is increasing air terror against Ukraine — Zelenskyy appealed to the world
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia is increasing air terror against Ukraine — Zelenskyy appealed to the world

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kyiv
Читати українською

On the night of July 10, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 400 attack drones and 18 missiles. The main target of the attack was Kyiv and the region.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a devastating air terror attack on Ukraine, using 400 drones and 18 missiles predominantly targeting Kyiv and surrounding regions.
  • President Zelenskyy is urging the international community to swiftly impose sanctions on Russia and invest in weapons production to counter the escalating Russian aggression.
  • The recent attack resulted in two fatalities and 16 injuries, emphasizing the urgent need for stronger measures to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The West needs to accelerate sanctions against Russia amid mass terror in Ukraine

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during Russia's massive combined strike, which lasted almost ten hours, terrorists used:

  • 18 missiles, including ballistic missiles;

  • about 400 drones, of which almost 200 are Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

The main target of the attack was Kyiv and the Kyiv region. In particular, the following were hit:

  • Chernihiv;

  • Sumy;

  • Poltava;

  • Kirovohrad;

  • Kharkiv region.

Two people were killed and 16 people were injured as a result of the shelling of Kyiv.

As the president noted, Russia is increasing terror, and therefore the West must be faster with sanctions and pressure against the terrorist country, as well as with investments in weapons production and technology development.

Today I will talk with partners, in particular within the "coalition of the willing", about additional funding for the production of interceptor drones and the supply of air defense for Ukraine. The tasks are absolutely clear. Such Russian strikes must be responded to harshly. That is exactly how we will respond.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Large-scale terror". In June, Russia attacked Ukraine with over 330 missiles — Sybiga
Andriy Sybiga
Sibiga
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacked Kyiv and the region — there are dead and wounded
Ihor Klymenko
Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sibiga called on Western partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia amid shelling of Kyiv
Andriy Sybiga
Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?