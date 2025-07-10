Russia is increasing air terror against Ukraine — Zelenskyy appealed to the world

On the night of July 10, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 400 attack drones and 18 missiles. The main target of the attack was Kyiv and the region.

The West needs to accelerate sanctions against Russia amid mass terror in Ukraine

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during Russia's massive combined strike, which lasted almost ten hours, terrorists used:

18 missiles, including ballistic missiles;

about 400 drones, of which almost 200 are Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

The main target of the attack was Kyiv and the Kyiv region. In particular, the following were hit:

Chernihiv;

Sumy;

Poltava;

Kirovohrad;

Kharkiv region.

Two people were killed and 16 people were injured as a result of the shelling of Kyiv.

As the president noted, Russia is increasing terror, and therefore the West must be faster with sanctions and pressure against the terrorist country, as well as with investments in weapons production and technology development.