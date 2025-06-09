Russia is massively transferring troops from occupied Crimea and Kherson region to the Sumy direction

In temporarily occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region, the largest transfer of Russian military equipment from Crimea and Kherson region to Sumy region in the last six months was recorded.

Russia is sending troops to the Sumy direction

Over 10 self-propelled guns, air defense systems, and columns of 40+ trucks with BC and manpower. We are recording the massive and largest transfer of military equipment from Crimea/Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryuschenko.

So, according to him, this weekend the Russians transferred a large amount of military equipment and personnel through Mariupol towards Novoazovsk, and then to Taganrog.

At least 10 new self-propelled artillery installations, an air defense complex, and over 40 trucks with manpower and ammunition were recorded. The tactical markings on the equipment are a triangle within a triangle.

According to Andryuschenko, the occupiers then load the equipment onto the railway and transport it to the Kursk region, and in fact to the Sumy region.