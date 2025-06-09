Russia is massively transferring troops from occupied Crimea and Kherson region to the Sumy direction
Russia
Source:  Petro Andryushchenko

In temporarily occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region, the largest transfer of Russian military equipment from Crimea and Kherson region to Sumy region in the last six months was recorded.

  • Russia is conducting a massive troop transfer from occupied Crimea and Kherson region to the Sumy direction through Mariupol in Donetsk.
  • A significant number of new self-propelled artillery units and over 40 trucks carrying manpower and ammunition have been observed in the latest movement.
  • This transfer marks the largest in the last six months and the first of its kind during the entire war, raising concerns and prompting further investigation.

Russia is sending troops to the Sumy direction

Over 10 self-propelled guns, air defense systems, and columns of 40+ trucks with BC and manpower. We are recording the massive and largest transfer of military equipment from Crimea/Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryuschenko.

So, according to him, this weekend the Russians transferred a large amount of military equipment and personnel through Mariupol towards Novoazovsk, and then to Taganrog.

At least 10 new self-propelled artillery installations, an air defense complex, and over 40 trucks with manpower and ammunition were recorded. The tactical markings on the equipment are a triangle within a triangle.

According to Andryuschenko, the occupiers then load the equipment onto the railway and transport it to the Kursk region, and in fact to the Sumy region.

This is the largest transfer in the last six months in principle, and the first such transfer during the entire war. The most surprising thing is the supply of self-propelled guns in "new" condition from the direction of Crimea. We're looking into it.

