Russia is not keeping quiet at the front — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that as of now, May 11, there have been no massive Russian attacks on Ukraine — missile strikes, air strikes. But there was no peace in the frontline areas, in communities near the front.

Russia violates ceasefire on the front — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy reported that the Russians are continuing their assault activity in areas that are key to them.

There are shellings, there were drone strikes of various types on the front. Over the past day and today, there have been more than 150 assault operations, more than a hundred shellings, and almost ten thousand more kamikaze drone strikes. That is, the Russian army does not keep quiet at the front and does not even try very hard. All our Ukrainian units act in a mirror image, defending our positions exactly as needed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky confirmed that yesterday and today Ukraine refrained from long-range actions in response to the absence of massive Russian attacks.

In the future, we will react in the same mirror image, and if the Russians decide to return to a full-scale war, our sanctions for this will be immediate and tangible. Share