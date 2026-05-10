Russia is not keeping quiet at the front — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that as of now, May 11, there have been no massive Russian attacks on Ukraine — missile strikes, air strikes. But there was no peace in the frontline areas, in communities near the front.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy confirms no massive Russian attacks but ongoing assault activities on the Ukrainian front.
- Russia continues to violate ceasefire agreements with numerous assault operations, shelling, and drone strikes.
Russia violates ceasefire on the front — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy reported that the Russians are continuing their assault activity in areas that are key to them.
Zelensky confirmed that yesterday and today Ukraine refrained from long-range actions in response to the absence of massive Russian attacks.
Distance is becoming less and less important — we have shown this with our long-range capability. Ukraine has always behaved clearly and honestly in this regard.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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