The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, may try to use negotiations to achieve his goals, since Russia has not had any significant successes on the battlefield.

Imitation of negotiations: Kallas on Russia's actions to end the war against Ukraine

This was stated by the head of European Union diplomacy, Kaia Kallas.

Kallas stressed that any peace agreement must include concessions from Russia. According to her, it is necessary to ensure that Russia never attacks.

According to her, now "it is important to continue to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia." At the same time, all EU countries welcome US efforts aimed at ending the war.

Kallas noted that it is important how Russia's war against Ukraine ends. The first step towards peace should be an unconditional ceasefire, but there are no signs that Russia is ready for such a step.

Russia is not winding down its military machine, it is building it up. We still need to move from a situation where Russia pretends to negotiate to a situation where Russia will have to actually negotiate. We are moving in that direction. Kaia Callas EU foreign policy chief

She also recalled the significant impact of sanctions on the Russian economy and Russia's failures on the battlefield.

Putin cannot achieve his goals on the battlefield, so he will try to achieve them through negotiations.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas expressed concern that the first draft of the "peace plan" for Ukraine, published in the media, did not contain any concessions or commitments from the aggressor state of Russia.

In the draft that we saw - and it is certainly not final - we did not see any concessions or commitments from the Russian side. I think that in the long term we need to see what Russia is obligated to do.

The diplomat added that it could start with Russia fulfilling its obligations under international agreements it has previously undertaken.

At least, there are at least 20 such international agreements where they agreed not to attack anyone. We could start with that. It is important to keep the focus on the one who is committing the aggression.

She stated that the draft of the "peace plan" published in the media contained "those points that are beneficial to Russia."