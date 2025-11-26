The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, may try to use negotiations to achieve his goals, since Russia has not had any significant successes on the battlefield.
Points of attention
- Russia's policy reflects a lack of readiness to end the war in Ukraine, as it continues to increase military presence and shows no willingness to make concessions in negotiations.
- EU diplomat Kaia Kallas emphasizes the necessity of including concessions from Russia in any peace agreement and stresses the importance of supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia to cease aggression.
Imitation of negotiations: Kallas on Russia's actions to end the war against Ukraine
This was stated by the head of European Union diplomacy, Kaia Kallas.
According to her, now "it is important to continue to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia." At the same time, all EU countries welcome US efforts aimed at ending the war.
Kallas noted that it is important how Russia's war against Ukraine ends. The first step towards peace should be an unconditional ceasefire, but there are no signs that Russia is ready for such a step.
She also recalled the significant impact of sanctions on the Russian economy and Russia's failures on the battlefield.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas expressed concern that the first draft of the "peace plan" for Ukraine, published in the media, did not contain any concessions or commitments from the aggressor state of Russia.
In the draft that we saw - and it is certainly not final - we did not see any concessions or commitments from the Russian side. I think that in the long term we need to see what Russia is obligated to do.
The diplomat added that it could start with Russia fulfilling its obligations under international agreements it has previously undertaken.
She stated that the draft of the "peace plan" published in the media contained "those points that are beneficial to Russia."
So, of course, if they are beneficial to Russia, then it is clear that it also comes from that side, - concluded Kaya Kallas.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-