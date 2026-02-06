Russia is only imitating peace talks on Ukraine — Kallas

Russia is only pretending to be negotiating, while Ukraine is already ready to actually negotiate.
Points of attention
- Russia is imitating peace talks on Ukraine while continuing its attacks, hindering actual negotiations.
- EU is preparing a new package of sanctions to pressure Russia and influence its economic sphere.
- Kaia Kallas, EU High Representative, points out that Russia is pretending to negotiate and not adhering to peace terms.
Kallas said that Russia is pretending to hold peace talks
This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas.
Kallas believes that Ukraine is ready for a temporary ceasefire, but Russia continues its attacks, insisting on maximalist peace terms, although Ukraine was ready for concessions.
Kallas also noted that although it is difficult to maintain unity in the EU with 27 member states, a new package of sanctions to pressure Russia is being prepared in full swing.
She also emphasized the importance of sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet and noted that the war will end when the aggressor runs out of money.
