Russia is only imitating peace talks on Ukraine — Kallas

Russia is only pretending to be negotiating, while Ukraine is already ready to actually negotiate.

Kallas said that Russia is pretending to hold peace talks

This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas.

Kallas believes that Ukraine is ready for a temporary ceasefire, but Russia continues its attacks, insisting on maximalist peace terms, although Ukraine was ready for concessions.

Russia continues to attack Ukraine day and night, so it's clear that they don't want peace. I think Russia is just pretending to negotiate. They're not sending people to these negotiations who have the authority to make decisions. Kaia Callas High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Kallas also noted that although it is difficult to maintain unity in the EU with 27 member states, a new package of sanctions to pressure Russia is being prepared in full swing.

The twentieth package is planned to be completed by the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Share

She also emphasized the importance of sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet and noted that the war will end when the aggressor runs out of money.