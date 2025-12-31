Russia seeks to thwart real progress towards peace — Kallas
Kallas
Читати українською

EU Foreign Minister Kaia Kallas accused Russia of seeking to disrupt the peace process by spreading claims about an alleged Ukrainian attack on Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.

Points of attention

  • EU Foreign Minister Kaia Kallas accuses Russia of spreading false claims to disrupt the peace process in Ukraine.
  • Accusations against Russia are seen as a deliberate attempt to deflect attention from real events and progress towards peace.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismisses the alleged attack on Putin's residence as a Russian fake, highlighting Russia's lack of commitment to ending the war.

Kallas accused Russia of disrupting the peace process

Callas wrote about this on December 31 on the social network X.

The head of European Union diplomacy stressed that no one should believe the baseless accusations of the aggressor, who has been indiscriminately attacking Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population since the beginning of the war.

Russia's claim that Ukraine recently struck key government targets in Russia is a deliberate distraction. Moscow seeks to disrupt the real progress toward peace that Ukraine and its Western partners have made.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

Head of European Union diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on December 30 that the story about the "attack on the residence" is a Russian fake, which demonstrates Russia's unwillingness to take the necessary steps to end the war.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry considers Russian statements about an alleged Ukrainian attack on one of Putin's residences to be an attempt to find a reason to abandon peace efforts.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu accused Russia of disrupting peace talks on Ukraine after the Russian Federation made accusations.

