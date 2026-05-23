Russia is preparing a combined strike on Ukraine using "Oreshnik" — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelensky is warning Ukrainians about Russia's preparation of a new combined strike on the country, including the use of the Oreshnik ballistic missile.

Russians are preparing to strike Ukraine with "Oreshnik" — Zelenskyy

The President listened to the intelligence report: we received data, including from American and European partners, about the Russians preparing a strike using the "nutcracker", we are checking this information.

We see signs of preparation of a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, using various weapons. The specified medium-range weapons may be in such a strike. It is important to consciously respond to air alert signals, starting from tonight. Russian madness is truly boundless, so please, save your lives — use shelters. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky drew the attention of partners in both the United States and Europe that the use of such weapons and the prolongation of such a war is a global example for other potential aggressors as well.

If Russia is allowed to destroy life on such a scale, then no agreement will deter other similar regimes based on hatred from aggression and strikes. We count on the world's reaction and that the reaction will not be post-facto, but preventive — we must put pressure on Moscow so that they do not expand the war. Share

Zelenskyy announced preparations for a Russian strike by Ukraine's air defense forces.