Russia is preparing a combined strike on Ukraine using "Oreshnik" — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Russia is preparing a combined strike on Ukraine using "Oreshnik" — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelensky is warning Ukrainians about Russia's preparation of a new combined strike on the country, including the use of the Oreshnik ballistic missile.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy warns of Russia's preparation for a new combined strike on Ukraine with the Oreshnik ballistic missile.
  • The use of the Oreshnik missile in a potential strike has raised concerns, prompting Zelenskyy to urge citizens to be vigilant and seek shelter in case of emergencies.

Russians are preparing to strike Ukraine with "Oreshnik" — Zelenskyy

The President listened to the intelligence report: we received data, including from American and European partners, about the Russians preparing a strike using the "nutcracker", we are checking this information.

We see signs of preparation of a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, using various weapons. The specified medium-range weapons may be in such a strike. It is important to consciously respond to air alert signals, starting from tonight. Russian madness is truly boundless, so please, save your lives — use shelters.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky drew the attention of partners in both the United States and Europe that the use of such weapons and the prolongation of such a war is a global example for other potential aggressors as well.

If Russia is allowed to destroy life on such a scale, then no agreement will deter other similar regimes based on hatred from aggression and strikes. We count on the world's reaction and that the reaction will not be post-facto, but preventive — we must put pressure on Moscow so that they do not expand the war.

Zelenskyy announced preparations for a Russian strike by Ukraine's air defense forces.

We are preparing air defenses as much as possible, and we will respond fairly to every Russian strike. We have given permission for the parade, but there is no permission for madness in Russia. This war must be ended — peace is needed, not some missiles to satisfy the sick ambitions of one person. Thank you to everyone who helps save lives! Once again: please take care of yourself and use shelters today.

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