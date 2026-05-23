Russia is preparing a combined strike on Ukraine using "Oreshnik" — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelensky is warning Ukrainians about Russia's preparation of a new combined strike on the country, including the use of the Oreshnik ballistic missile.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy warns of Russia's preparation for a new combined strike on Ukraine with the Oreshnik ballistic missile.
- The use of the Oreshnik missile in a potential strike has raised concerns, prompting Zelenskyy to urge citizens to be vigilant and seek shelter in case of emergencies.
Russians are preparing to strike Ukraine with "Oreshnik" — Zelenskyy
The President listened to the intelligence report: we received data, including from American and European partners, about the Russians preparing a strike using the "nutcracker", we are checking this information.
Zelensky drew the attention of partners in both the United States and Europe that the use of such weapons and the prolongation of such a war is a global example for other potential aggressors as well.
Zelenskyy announced preparations for a Russian strike by Ukraine's air defense forces.
We are preparing air defenses as much as possible, and we will respond fairly to every Russian strike. We have given permission for the parade, but there is no permission for madness in Russia. This war must be ended — peace is needed, not some missiles to satisfy the sick ambitions of one person. Thank you to everyone who helps save lives! Once again: please take care of yourself and use shelters today.
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