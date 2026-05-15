Russia is preparing new missile and drone strikes on "decision-making centers" in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate have obtained documents that indicate that the Russians are preparing new missile and drone strikes on Ukraine. These include almost two dozen political centers and military points.

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with the heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the National Security and Defense Council, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Specialists of the Ministry of Defense's GUR have obtained documents indicating that the Russians are preparing new missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, in particular, as they indicate, on "decision-making centers." Among them, in particular, are almost two dozen political centers and military points. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian side took note of this information.

But it is worth noting specifically for the Russian leadership that Ukraine is not Russia, and unlike the aggressor country, where there is a clear author of this war and his long-standing environment, which ensures his detachment from reality, the source of Ukraine's protection is the willingness of the Ukrainian people to fight for their independence and their own independent state. Share

The Head of State emphasized that Ukrainians deserve their sovereignty just like any other nation.

The people cannot be defeated. Russia needs to end its war and negotiate a decent peace, not look for more ways to intimidate Ukraine.

In addition, the President reported that the meeting discussed defining goals for further long-range sanctions against Russia for this war and strikes against our cities and villages.