Russia is preparing new missile and drone strikes on "decision-making centers" in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate have obtained documents that indicate that the Russians are preparing new missile and drone strikes on Ukraine. These include almost two dozen political centers and military points.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy reveals Russia's plans for missile and drone strikes on more than 20 facilities in Ukraine, including political centers and military points.
- Ukraine emphasizes its determination to defend its independence and sovereignty, highlighting the resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of aggression.
Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with the heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the National Security and Defense Council, and the Security Service of Ukraine.
Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian side took note of this information.
The Head of State emphasized that Ukrainians deserve their sovereignty just like any other nation.
The people cannot be defeated. Russia needs to end its war and negotiate a decent peace, not look for more ways to intimidate Ukraine.
In addition, the President reported that the meeting discussed defining goals for further long-range sanctions against Russia for this war and strikes against our cities and villages.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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