Russia is preparing new missile and drone strikes on "decision-making centers" in Ukraine — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Russia is preparing new missile and drone strikes on "decision-making centers" in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate have obtained documents that indicate that the Russians are preparing new missile and drone strikes on Ukraine. These include almost two dozen political centers and military points.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy reveals Russia's plans for missile and drone strikes on more than 20 facilities in Ukraine, including political centers and military points.
  • Ukraine emphasizes its determination to defend its independence and sovereignty, highlighting the resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of aggression.

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with the heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the National Security and Defense Council, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Specialists of the Ministry of Defense's GUR have obtained documents indicating that the Russians are preparing new missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, in particular, as they indicate, on "decision-making centers." Among them, in particular, are almost two dozen political centers and military points.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian side took note of this information.

But it is worth noting specifically for the Russian leadership that Ukraine is not Russia, and unlike the aggressor country, where there is a clear author of this war and his long-standing environment, which ensures his detachment from reality, the source of Ukraine's protection is the willingness of the Ukrainian people to fight for their independence and their own independent state.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukrainians deserve their sovereignty just like any other nation.

The people cannot be defeated. Russia needs to end its war and negotiate a decent peace, not look for more ways to intimidate Ukraine.

In addition, the President reported that the meeting discussed defining goals for further long-range sanctions against Russia for this war and strikes against our cities and villages.

Ukraine will not leave each of the strikes that take the lives of our people without consequences for the aggressor. We are quite rightly responsible for the Russian oil industry, military production, and those individuals who directly commit war crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians. I am grateful to our soldiers for their dedication to protecting Ukrainian interests and to all Ukrainian structures involved — for building a truly strong system of our long-range sanctions.

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