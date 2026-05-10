Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a new prisoner exchange with Russia

A "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia is being prepared and should be carried out.
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the upcoming '1000 for 1000' prisoner exchange with Russia.
- The American side is providing guarantees for the implementation of agreements regarding the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia.
Prisoner exchange with Russia is being prepared — Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an evening video address.
According to Zelensky, "our contacts with the American side about guarantees are currently ongoing — guarantees of the implementation of the agreements that were reached recently and that the President of the United States of America spoke about."
Earlier, US President Donald Trump stressed that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a three-day ceasefire and prisoner exchange at his request.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-