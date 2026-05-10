Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a new prisoner exchange with Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a new prisoner exchange with Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

A "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia is being prepared and should be carried out.

Points of attention

  • The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the upcoming '1000 for 1000' prisoner exchange with Russia.
  • The American side is providing guarantees for the implementation of agreements regarding the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia.

Prisoner exchange with Russia is being prepared — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an evening video address.

According to Zelensky, "our contacts with the American side about guarantees are currently ongoing — guarantees of the implementation of the agreements that were reached recently and that the President of the United States of America spoke about."

The exchange of prisoners — one thousand for one thousand — is being prepared and must be carried out. These guarantees were taken on by the Americans. The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters handed over the lists per thousand to the Russian side. There was American mediation in this agreement on the exchange, accordingly, we expect that the American side will be active in ensuring the implementation of the agreements.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stressed that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a three-day ceasefire and prisoner exchange at his request.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian long-range sanctions are moving towards Russian military infrastructure facilities — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will be a full-fledged part of the European Union — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky promises Ukraine a future in Europe
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is not keeping quiet at the front — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?