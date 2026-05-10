Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a new prisoner exchange with Russia

A "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia is being prepared and should be carried out.

Prisoner exchange with Russia is being prepared — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an evening video address.

According to Zelensky, "our contacts with the American side about guarantees are currently ongoing — guarantees of the implementation of the agreements that were reached recently and that the President of the United States of America spoke about."

The exchange of prisoners — one thousand for one thousand — is being prepared and must be carried out. These guarantees were taken on by the Americans. The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters handed over the lists per thousand to the Russian side. There was American mediation in this agreement on the exchange, accordingly, we expect that the American side will be active in ensuring the implementation of the agreements. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stressed that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a three-day ceasefire and prisoner exchange at his request.