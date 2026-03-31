"Russia is putting pressure on America." Putin scares Trump with quick capture of Donbas

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia cannot seize the entire Donetsk region by force, so it is trying to do so through US President Donald Trump. For example, it tells the head of the White House that it will only need 2 months to seize the entire Donbas.
Points of attention
- The central issue in peace talks remains the control of territories, with Russia using false deadlines and manipulation in negotiations.
- Despite Ukraine standing firm on its position, Putin continues to push for concessions by using the leverage of the Donbas conflict.
Putin resorts to new manipulations
As Zelensky confirmed, the issue of territories still remains central to the peace talks.
The Head of State once again reiterated that Ukraine is ready to stop the war on the front line — “we stand where we stand.”
Despite this, dictator Putin still believes that he can persuade Kyiv to surrender Donbas if he continues to lie to the United States.
For example, the Kremlin fantasizes that it has new deadlines — to occupy the entire Donbas in two months.
That is why, they say, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have only 60 days to withdraw — and then “the war will end.”
Trump is really determined to end the war before the fall elections in the US, and Putin has decided to take advantage of this rush to achieve his own goals.
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