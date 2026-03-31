According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia cannot seize the entire Donetsk region by force, so it is trying to do so through US President Donald Trump. For example, it tells the head of the White House that it will only need 2 months to seize the entire Donbas.

Putin resorts to new manipulations

As Zelensky confirmed, the issue of territories still remains central to the peace talks.

The Head of State once again reiterated that Ukraine is ready to stop the war on the front line — “we stand where we stand.”

Despite this, dictator Putin still believes that he can persuade Kyiv to surrender Donbas if he continues to lie to the United States.

For example, the Kremlin fantasizes that it has new deadlines — to occupy the entire Donbas in two months.

That is why, they say, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have only 60 days to withdraw — and then “the war will end.”

And if Ukraine doesn't succeed, then Russia will seize Donbas and then there will be other conditions. The logical question is — if their goal is only Donbas, then why do they say that they will go further if they manage to seize Donbas? That is, the issue is not in Donbas. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Trump is really determined to end the war before the fall elections in the US, and Putin has decided to take advantage of this rush to achieve his own goals.