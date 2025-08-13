Russia killed nearly 300 Ukrainian civilians in July — UN report

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded at least 1,674 civilian casualties in Ukraine in July, the highest number since May 2022.
- The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission recorded at least 1,674 civilian casualties in Ukraine in July 2025, with nearly 300 deaths caused by Russian forces.
- Aerial bombs used by Russian forces led to the largest increase in civilian casualties in July 2025 compared to previous months.
- Missile and drone strikes were significant threats to civilians, contributing to almost 60% of all civilian casualties in July.
Bloody anti-record: in July, the Russian Federation killed almost 300 Ukrainian civilians
This is stated in the Organization's press release.
At least 1,674 civilian casualties (286 deaths and 1,388 injuries) were recorded in July 2025, setting a new monthly record since May 2022. Compared to July 2024, the number of civilian deaths and injuries increased by 22.5% in July 2025.
It is noted that the largest increase in casualties was caused by the use of aerial bombs dropped by Russian forces, which resulted in 276 casualties (67 dead and 209 injured) in July 2025 compared to 114 casualties (34 dead and 80 injured) in June 2025.
In addition, 24% of the total casualties (64 dead and 337 injured) were caused by short-range drones.
