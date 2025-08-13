Russia killed nearly 300 Ukrainian civilians in July — UN report

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded at least 1,674 civilian casualties in Ukraine in July, the highest number since May 2022.

Bloody anti-record: in July, the Russian Federation killed almost 300 Ukrainian civilians

This is stated in the Organization's press release.

At least 1,674 civilian casualties (286 deaths and 1,388 injuries) were recorded in July 2025, setting a new monthly record since May 2022. Compared to July 2024, the number of civilian deaths and injuries increased by 22.5% in July 2025.

It is noted that the largest increase in casualties was caused by the use of aerial bombs dropped by Russian forces, which resulted in 276 casualties (67 dead and 209 injured) in July 2025 compared to 114 casualties (34 dead and 80 injured) in June 2025.

Despite a decrease in casualties from long-range rocket and loitering munitions by about 20% in July compared to June, these attacks remained a serious threat to civilians, accounting for almost 40% of all civilian casualties, particularly in major cities such as Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.

In addition, 24% of the total casualties (64 dead and 337 injured) were caused by short-range drones.