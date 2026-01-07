Russia launched a combined strike on the ports of the Odessa region — one person was killed and 8 were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia launched a combined strike on the ports of the Odessa region — one person was killed and 8 were injured

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa region
Читати українською

On the afternoon of January 7, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone strike on the port infrastructure of the Odessa region.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops carried out a devastating combined missile and drone strike on the ports of the Odessa region, causing one fatality and 8 injuries.
  • The attack resulted in significant damage to port infrastructure, an administrative building, freight transport, and containers in the area.
  • Oleg Kiper, the head of Odessa OVA, confirmed the casualties and mentioned that all relevant services are actively working to address the aftermath of the attack.

Russia attacked Odessa region again: there are casualties

According to preliminary data, one person died. Five more people were injured and are receiving necessary medical care.

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

The Russian attack damaged port infrastructure, an administrative building, freight transport, and containers.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa OVA

All relevant services are working on the elimination of the consequences on site.

The port of Odessa after the Russian attack

Law enforcement officers are recording traces of another crime against the peaceful Odessa region.

It later became known that 8 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
There are dead and wounded in Kyiv, Odessa, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions after Russian strikes
State Emergency Service
Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 6-7
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launched drone strikes on Odessa — there are casualties
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Odessa, 6 people injured
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Russia's new attack on Odessa and the region - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?