Russia launched a combined strike on the ports of the Odessa region — one person was killed and 8 were injured

On the afternoon of January 7, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone strike on the port infrastructure of the Odessa region.
Points of attention
- Russian troops carried out a devastating combined missile and drone strike on the ports of the Odessa region, causing one fatality and 8 injuries.
- The attack resulted in significant damage to port infrastructure, an administrative building, freight transport, and containers in the area.
- Oleg Kiper, the head of Odessa OVA, confirmed the casualties and mentioned that all relevant services are actively working to address the aftermath of the attack.
Russia attacked Odessa region again: there are casualties
According to preliminary data, one person died. Five more people were injured and are receiving necessary medical care.
This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
All relevant services are working on the elimination of the consequences on site.
Law enforcement officers are recording traces of another crime against the peaceful Odessa region.
