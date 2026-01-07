Russia launched a combined strike on the ports of the Odessa region — one person was killed and 8 were injured

On the afternoon of January 7, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone strike on the port infrastructure of the Odessa region.

Russia attacked Odessa region again: there are casualties

According to preliminary data, one person died. Five more people were injured and are receiving necessary medical care.

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

The Russian attack damaged port infrastructure, an administrative building, freight transport, and containers. Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa OVA

All relevant services are working on the elimination of the consequences on site.

The port of Odessa after the Russian attack

Law enforcement officers are recording traces of another crime against the peaceful Odessa region.