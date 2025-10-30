Russia launched a combined strike on Zaporizhia — children are among the wounded

On the night of October 30, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhia with 8 missiles and directed at least 20 UAVs at the city. There is damage and at least 13 injuries.

The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhia: what are the consequences?

A dormitory has been destroyed by Russian strikes. There may be a person under the rubble.

Initially, 11 victims were reported, including six children under the age of six.

Later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, clarified that the number of victims as a result of the combined attack by the Russian Federation had increased to 13 people.

Already 13 wounded — residents of Zaporizhzhia, who suffered as a result of the enemy attack, continue to seek help from doctors. Share

Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack

According to him, people have an acute reaction to stress, lacerations, contusions, bruises, and fractures.

All victims are provided with necessary medical assistance.