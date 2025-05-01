Russia launched a large-scale attack on Odessa with drones — there are dead and wounded

In Odessa, according to updated data, fifteen people are already known to have been injured as a result of a Russian drone strike the previous evening, on April 30. The number of victims remained unchanged - two people.
Points of attention
- Russia conducted a massive drone attack on Odessa, causing two deaths and injuring fifteen people.
- The attack resulted in extensive damage to residential buildings, schools, supermarkets, and cars in Odessa.
- Emergency responders swiftly responded to the attack, evacuating over 200 people and extinguishing fires caused by the drones.
Russia attacked Odessa with drones: there are casualties and destruction
Emergency responders said that as a result of a massive drone attack by the Russian occupiers, residential high-rise buildings, private homes, a supermarket, a school, and cars were damaged in the city.
Unfortunately, two people died, and according to preliminary information, another 15 people were injured.
The State Emergency Service also informed that fires broke out in the areas of impact, which were "quickly extinguished by firefighters, together with volunteers and the National Guard."
In addition, the State Emergency Service published footage of the elimination of the consequences of the enemy air attack on Odessa online.
Rescuers added that psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police were working on the scene.
Recall that late in the evening of April 30, explosions were heard in Odessa against the backdrop of an intense enemy air attack using strike drones.
Later, the OVA reported that two people were killed and five others were injured in a drone attack in Odessa. In addition, high-rise buildings, a supermarket, and a school were damaged by the shelling.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-