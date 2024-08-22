Russia launched a missile attack on Bogodukhiv — there is a dead person and wounded

Around 4:00 p.m. on August 22, Russian terrorists fired a rocket at Bohodukhov, Kharkiv region. According to preliminary data, one person died, six were injured.
Russian missile attack on Bogodukhiv: what is known
The number of injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Bogodukhiv in the Kharkiv region has increased to six, including a 15-year-old boy.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
The blows were inflicted, in particular, on a civilian enterprise. The man who died was in the garden.
The victims received explosive wounds with damage to their legs and hands. The teenager has an explosive injury with damage to the left forearm.
What is known about the shelling by the occupiers of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv region
As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported, at around 12:25 on August 21, the occupiers struck the village of Kozach Lopan of the Dergachiv community.
As a result of shelling, the building of the village council was damaged. According to preliminary information, three people are under the rubble.
All specialized services work on site. There is a threat of repeated strikes, Sinegubov emphasized.
