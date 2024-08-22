Russia launched a missile attack on Bogodukhiv — there is a dead person and wounded
Ukraine
Around 4:00 p.m. on August 22, Russian terrorists fired a rocket at Bohodukhov, Kharkiv region. According to preliminary data, one person died, six were injured.

  • Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region, resulting in one person dead and six injured, including a 15-year-old boy and women aged 28 and 45.
  • Ongoing threats of repeated strikes highlight the urgent need for specialized services to mitigate the situation and ensure the safety of the affected areas.
  • The situation in Bohodukhiv and surrounding areas remains tense as the aftermath of the Russian missile attack unfolds, warranting immediate attention and intervention to protect civilians.

Russian missile attack on Bogodukhiv: what is known

The number of injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Bogodukhiv in the Kharkiv region has increased to six, including a 15-year-old boy.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

According to updated information, a 57-year-old man died as a result of enemy rocket fire in the city of Bogoduhiv. The victims include a 15-year-old boy, a 50-year-old man, and women aged 28 and 45. The age of two more injured women is currently being determined.

The blows were inflicted, in particular, on a civilian enterprise. The man who died was in the garden.

The victims received explosive wounds with damage to their legs and hands. The teenager has an explosive injury with damage to the left forearm.

What is known about the shelling by the occupiers of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv region

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported, at around 12:25 on August 21, the occupiers struck the village of Kozach Lopan of the Dergachiv community.

As a result of shelling, the building of the village council was damaged. According to preliminary information, three people are under the rubble.

All specialized services work on site. There is a threat of repeated strikes, Sinegubov emphasized.

