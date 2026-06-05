Russia launched a missile strike on an infrastructure facility in the Odessa region — there are injuries and destruction

The Russians have struck an infrastructure facility that provides critical logistics in the Odessa region. Eight road workers were injured and special equipment was destroyed.
Points of attention
- Russia conducted a missile strike on a critical infrastructure facility in the Odessa region, causing injuries to eight road workers.
- The attack resulted in the destruction of special equipment and road machinery used at the facility, affecting the region's logistics.
Russian missile strike on Odessa region: there are casualties
This was announced by the head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, Serhiy Sukhomlyn.
Odessa region. Another enemy strike on an infrastructure facility that provides critical logistics for the region. Two ballistic missiles with cluster warheads. Targeted attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure.
According to Sukhomlyn, eight road workers were injured in the attack. Two of them are in serious condition.
The road construction equipment, unique to Ukraine, that was used at this facility was also damaged. The work was scheduled to be completed by the end of June. Due to the consequences of the shelling, it will have to be postponed for at least a month.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-