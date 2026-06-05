Russia launched a missile strike on an infrastructure facility in the Odessa region — there are injuries and destruction

The Russians have struck an infrastructure facility that provides critical logistics in the Odessa region. Eight road workers were injured and special equipment was destroyed.

Russian missile strike on Odessa region: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

Odessa region. Another enemy strike on an infrastructure facility that provides critical logistics for the region. Two ballistic missiles with cluster warheads. Targeted attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

According to Sukhomlyn, eight road workers were injured in the attack. Two of them are in serious condition.