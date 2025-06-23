Russia launched a missile strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi — there are dead and wounded

At around 3:00 p.m., Russian forces attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with a ballistic missile, hitting an educational institution. Two people are currently known to have died and 12 injured.

The enemy attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with ballistics: there are casualties

The Russians destroyed a local educational institution. There may be people under the rubble — adult teachers. Fortunately, the children were on vacation and were not at the institution.

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

Later, information appeared about the victims of the Russian strike.

Two people died as a result of a Russian strike in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi. Sincere condolences to their families and loved ones… Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa OVA

At least twelve people are currently reported injured.