Russia launched a missile strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi — there are dead and wounded

At around 3:00 p.m., Russian forces attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with a ballistic missile, hitting an educational institution. Two people are currently known to have died and 12 injured.
Points of attention
- Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, resulting in two confirmed deaths and 12 reported injuries.
- The attack targeted an educational institution in the city, causing casualties among the civilian population.
- Rescue efforts are underway to locate any individuals who may be trapped under the rubble, with three of the injured in serious condition.
The Russians destroyed a local educational institution. There may be people under the rubble — adult teachers. Fortunately, the children were on vacation and were not at the institution.
This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
Later, information appeared about the victims of the Russian strike.
At least twelve people are currently reported injured.
