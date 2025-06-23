Russia launched a missile strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi — there are dead and wounded
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
At around 3:00 p.m., Russian forces attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with a ballistic missile, hitting an educational institution. Two people are currently known to have died and 12 injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, resulting in two confirmed deaths and 12 reported injuries.
  • The attack targeted an educational institution in the city, causing casualties among the civilian population.
  • Rescue efforts are underway to locate any individuals who may be trapped under the rubble, with three of the injured in serious condition.

The enemy attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with ballistics: there are casualties

The Russians destroyed a local educational institution. There may be people under the rubble — adult teachers. Fortunately, the children were on vacation and were not at the institution.

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

Later, information appeared about the victims of the Russian strike.

Two people died as a result of a Russian strike in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi. Sincere condolences to their families and loved ones…

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa OVA

At least twelve people are currently reported injured.

Three of the injured are in serious condition. The other injured, including two teenagers, are in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

