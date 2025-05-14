Russia launched a missile strike on Sumy region — one person was killed and one was injured
Sumy OVA
Sumy region
Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the Sumy community on the afternoon of May 14. At least one death has already been reported.

  • Russian forces launched a missile strike on an industrial facility in the Sumy region, causing one fatality and seven injuries.
  • The attack led to three individuals in critical condition requiring immediate medical attention.
  • The Sumy City Military Administration confirmed the casualties from the Russian missile strike.

Russia attacked Sumy region: there are victims

This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.

He noted that the occupiers attacked an industrial facility in the Sumy community.

Unfortunately, there are injuries and a death. The relevant services are working on the scene.

Later, the Sumy OVA clarified the number of victims of the Russian attack.

One person was killed and seven were injured in a Russian missile strike on an industrial facility in the Sumy community. Three of the injured are in extremely serious condition.

As a reminder, on May 14, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of a Russian ballistic missile strike. During the alert, an explosion occurred in Sumy.

Later, Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar said that the explosion occurred due to a Russian strike on an industrial infrastructure facility.

Russia attacked Sumy with a missile — many people dead
The Russian attack on Sumy — what is known
Russia's attack on Sumy — the number of victims has increased sharply
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
New details of Russia's attack on Sumy
Russia's attack on Sumy — Macron makes an urgent appeal to the world
Macron calls on the world to act

