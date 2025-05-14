Russia launched a missile strike on Sumy region — one person was killed and one was injured

Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the Sumy community on the afternoon of May 14. At least one death has already been reported.

Russia attacked Sumy region: there are victims

This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.

He noted that the occupiers attacked an industrial facility in the Sumy community.

Unfortunately, there are injuries and a death. The relevant services are working on the scene.

Later, the Sumy OVA clarified the number of victims of the Russian attack.

One person was killed and seven were injured in a Russian missile strike on an industrial facility in the Sumy community. Three of the injured are in extremely serious condition. Share

As a reminder, on May 14, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of a Russian ballistic missile strike. During the alert, an explosion occurred in Sumy.