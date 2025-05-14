Russia launched a missile strike on Sumy region — one person was killed and one was injured

Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the Sumy community on the afternoon of May 14. At least one death has already been reported.
Points of attention
- Russian forces launched a missile strike on an industrial facility in the Sumy region, causing one fatality and seven injuries.
- The attack led to three individuals in critical condition requiring immediate medical attention.
- The Sumy City Military Administration confirmed the casualties from the Russian missile strike.
Russia attacked Sumy region: there are victims
This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.
He noted that the occupiers attacked an industrial facility in the Sumy community.
Unfortunately, there are injuries and a death. The relevant services are working on the scene.
Later, the Sumy OVA clarified the number of victims of the Russian attack.
As a reminder, on May 14, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of a Russian ballistic missile strike. During the alert, an explosion occurred in Sumy.
Later, Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar said that the explosion occurred due to a Russian strike on an industrial infrastructure facility.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-