Russia launched an airstrike with KABs on Zaporizhia — there are injuries and destruction

Another woman was injured in a Russian attack in Zaporizhia. Earlier, it was reported that one person was injured, a 73-year-old pensioner. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Russia bombed Zaporizhia: there are wounded

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Another woman is in serious condition as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhia. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

He noted that doctors at the scene of the impact will stabilize the victim's condition, after which she will be taken to the hospital.

According to the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, at least 7 private houses were destroyed in the residential area of the city, and dozens were damaged.

There is also damage to the gas supply pipe, which is planned to be repaired within a few hours.

All utility services, as well as pyrotechnicians, are working on site.