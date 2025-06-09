Russia launched an airstrike with KABs on Zaporizhia — there are injuries and destruction

Another woman was injured in a Russian attack in Zaporizhia. Earlier, it was reported that one person was injured, a 73-year-old pensioner. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
- Russia conducted an airstrike on Zaporizhia using KABs, resulting in injuries and destruction.
- Multiple individuals, including a 73-year-old pensioner and another woman, were injured in the attack with one in serious condition.
- Local services are actively involved in the restoration efforts and providing aid to the victims.
Russia bombed Zaporizhia: there are wounded
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
He noted that doctors at the scene of the impact will stabilize the victim's condition, after which she will be taken to the hospital.
According to the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, at least 7 private houses were destroyed in the residential area of the city, and dozens were damaged.
There is also damage to the gas supply pipe, which is planned to be repaired within a few hours.
All utility services, as well as pyrotechnicians, are working on site.
