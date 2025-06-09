Russia launched an airstrike with KABs on Zaporizhia — there are injuries and destruction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia launched an airstrike with KABs on Zaporizhia — there are injuries and destruction

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

Another woman was injured in a Russian attack in Zaporizhia. Earlier, it was reported that one person was injured, a 73-year-old pensioner. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted an airstrike on Zaporizhia using KABs, resulting in injuries and destruction.
  • Multiple individuals, including a 73-year-old pensioner and another woman, were injured in the attack with one in serious condition.
  • Local services are actively involved in the restoration efforts and providing aid to the victims.

Russia bombed Zaporizhia: there are wounded

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Another woman is in serious condition as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhia.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

He noted that doctors at the scene of the impact will stabilize the victim's condition, after which she will be taken to the hospital.

According to the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, at least 7 private houses were destroyed in the residential area of the city, and dozens were damaged.

There is also damage to the gas supply pipe, which is planned to be repaired within a few hours.

All utility services, as well as pyrotechnicians, are working on site.

Applications are being accepted from residents of damaged houses. The victims are receiving assistance from the city: UAH 15,000 for beneficiaries for repairs, UAH 10,000 per month for those who lost their homes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy responded to the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly
Ivan Fedorov
Massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia — there are dead and wounded
Ivan Fedorov
Details of Russia's attack on Zaporizhia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?