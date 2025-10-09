Russia launched attacks with shaheeds on the Odessa region — large-scale fires broke out, there are casualties
Russia launched attacks with shaheeds on the Odessa region — large-scale fires broke out, there are casualties

Five people were injured in the Odessa region as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of October 9.

Russia attacked Odessa region with martyrs: there are victims

Large-scale fires broke out. Two residential buildings, an administrative building, and a gas station were burning.

A large-scale fire also broke out on the territory of the port infrastructure facility — containers with vegetable oil, vehicles, and wood fuel pellets were burning.

83 rescuers took part in the liquidation of the consequences, 18 units of fire equipment and a fire robot of the State Emergency Service were involved, as well as four volunteers and a fire truck.

The Head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper, reported that more than 30,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

