Russia launched attacks with shaheeds on the Odessa region — large-scale fires broke out, there are casualties

Five people were injured in the Odessa region as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of October 9.

Russia attacked Odessa region with martyrs: there are victims

Large-scale fires broke out. Two residential buildings, an administrative building, and a gas station were burning.

A large-scale fire also broke out on the territory of the port infrastructure facility — containers with vegetable oil, vehicles, and wood fuel pellets were burning.

83 rescuers took part in the liquidation of the consequences, 18 units of fire equipment and a fire robot of the State Emergency Service were involved, as well as four volunteers and a fire truck.