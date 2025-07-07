Russia launched attacks with shaheeds on Zaporizhia and Kharkiv — there are casualties

The Russian army attacked the city of Zaporizhia and the region with drones on the morning of July 7. At least 10 victims are already known. Kharkiv was also hit by another drone strike. 11 people were injured there.

Russia attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhia

As of 10:54, there are 3 wounded in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

2 of them are in serious condition. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

Doctors and all specialized services are working on the ground.

Later, the number of injured in Kharkiv increased to 11 people.

Around 10:00 a.m., the Air Force warned of a threat from drone strikes for the city of Zaporizhia and the region. And at 10:20 a.m., local authorities reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhia due to a drone attack.

The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. There is preliminary damage and injuries. Stay safe until the end of the day, — warned the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov. Share

He later clarified that at least ten people had previously been injured as a result of an attack by enemy drones on Zaporizhia.

Later, Fedorov clarified that the enemy had struck six times with shaheeds in Zaporizhia.