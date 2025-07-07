Russia launched attacks with shaheeds on Zaporizhia and Kharkiv — there are casualties

The Russian army attacked the city of Zaporizhia and the region with drones on the morning of July 7. At least 10 victims are already known. Kharkiv was also hit by another drone strike. 11 people were injured there.
Points of attention
- Russian army launched drone attacks on Zaporizhia and Kharkiv, causing casualties and significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.
- At least 10 victims in Zaporizhia and 11 people injured in Kharkiv as a result of the drone strikes.
- Authorities in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv are actively responding to the attacks, providing medical assistance and assessing the extent of the damage.
Russia attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhia
As of 10:54, there are 3 wounded in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
Doctors and all specialized services are working on the ground.
Later, the number of injured in Kharkiv increased to 11 people.
Around 10:00 a.m., the Air Force warned of a threat from drone strikes for the city of Zaporizhia and the region. And at 10:20 a.m., local authorities reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhia due to a drone attack.
He later clarified that at least ten people had previously been injured as a result of an attack by enemy drones on Zaporizhia.
Later, Fedorov clarified that the enemy had struck six times with shaheeds in Zaporizhia.
Residential buildings, a university building, and enterprises in the regional center were damaged.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-