Russia launched attacks with shaheeds on Zaporizhia and Kharkiv — there are casualties
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia launched attacks with shaheeds on Zaporizhia and Kharkiv — there are casualties

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

The Russian army attacked the city of Zaporizhia and the region with drones on the morning of July 7. At least 10 victims are already known. Kharkiv was also hit by another drone strike. 11 people were injured there.

Points of attention

  • Russian army launched drone attacks on Zaporizhia and Kharkiv, causing casualties and significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.
  • At least 10 victims in Zaporizhia and 11 people injured in Kharkiv as a result of the drone strikes.
  • Authorities in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv are actively responding to the attacks, providing medical assistance and assessing the extent of the damage.

Russia attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhia

As of 10:54, there are 3 wounded in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

2 of them are in serious condition.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv OVA

Doctors and all specialized services are working on the ground.

Later, the number of injured in Kharkiv increased to 11 people.

Around 10:00 a.m., the Air Force warned of a threat from drone strikes for the city of Zaporizhia and the region. And at 10:20 a.m., local authorities reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhia due to a drone attack.

The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. There is preliminary damage and injuries. Stay safe until the end of the day, — warned the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

He later clarified that at least ten people had previously been injured as a result of an attack by enemy drones on Zaporizhia.

Later, Fedorov clarified that the enemy had struck six times with shaheeds in Zaporizhia.

Residential buildings, a university building, and enterprises in the regional center were damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly
Ivan Fedorov
Massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia — there are dead and wounded
Ivan Fedorov
Details of Russia's attack on Zaporizhia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kharkiv with suicide bombers — almost 30 people were injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?