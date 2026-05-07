Russia launched drone strikes on Kharkiv — there are casualties
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Ukraine
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Russia launched drone strikes on Kharkiv — there are casualties

Igor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Читати українською

The Russian army launched a drone strike on the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, causing a fire. Nine people were reportedly injured as a result of the attack.

Points of attention

  • Russian army conducted a drone strike in Kharkiv resulting in injuries and damages.
  • Nine people, including three children, were reported injured as a result of the attack.
  • 38 private homes were damaged and a car was burned in the Novobavarskyi district.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones: there are injuries

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

The Russian army struck a UAV in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out at the "arrival" site. We are establishing all the circumstances.

It later became known that the kiosk was on fire.

As of 11:20, four people, including one child, sought medical help, informed Mayor Igor Terekhov.

According to him, at least 10 houses were damaged, and a car was also burned.

According to Sinegubov, a 70-year-old woman experienced an acute stress reaction, and a 60-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman also sought medical attention without hospitalization.

As of 12:00, the number of victims had increased to nine, the mayor said.

Consequences of the morning strike on the Novobavarsky district: nine victims are known, including three children. 38 private houses were damaged.

According to Oleg Synegubov, two people had glass cuts and bruises, while the others had an acute stress reaction.

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