Russia launched over 2,300 drones over Ukraine in November — British intelligence data
Ukraine
UK Ministry of Defence
UK intelligence reported in a report on Russia's intensive use of drones to attack Ukrainian regions in November 2024. In particular, the occupiers launched about 2.3 thousand drones, which exceeded the figures of previous months.

Points of attention

  • In November 2024, Russia launched over 2,300 drones in various regions of Ukraine with the aim of attacking and depleting Ukrainian defense systems.
  • Invasion methods include false launches and the use of miniature drones with explosives aimed at Ukrainian air defenses.
  • UK intelligence emphasizes that the Russian Federation can consistently support more than 1,500 drone launches per month.
  • The report states that Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 47 Russian drones during the attack, and material damage was also recorded in some regions.
  • The Russian tactic of using strike drones and simulators aims to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses and destabilize the region.

British intelligence analyzed Russian drone strikes on Ukraine during November

As the intelligence notes, throughout 2024, the number of drone launches increased every month, with a sharp increase of over 200 units starting in July.

December saw a decrease in activity to 850 launches , but this is likely due to worsening weather conditions.

Russia, according to British intelligence estimates, can consistently maintain over 1,500 drone launches per month , unless it suffers strikes on production facilities or launch sites.

In addition to attack drones, Russia uses:

  • False drone launches : In September-November, up to 50-60% of launches were aimed at depleting Ukrainian air defenses. These decoys are cheaper than Shahed drones and are designed to complicate radar defenses.

  • Miniature drones with explosives : even with a small payload, they remain dangerous.

Russia continues to keep up the pressure on Ukraine through a combination of strike drones, decoys and replenishment of long-range air-to-air missiles. British intelligence says this tactic is aimed at wearing down Ukrainian air defences.

Air defense forces shoot down 47 Russian drones during attack on Ukraine

As noted, as of 9:00 on December 23, it was confirmed that 47 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Odessa regions.

Due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 25 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

It is reported that in Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions, private businesses and residential buildings were damaged due to the Russian attack. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

The invaders launched drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Bryansk and Orel.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

