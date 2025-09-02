Russia launches massive drone attacks on Kyiv — 48 UAVs destroyed
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the day of September 2, Russian invaders launch an air attack on Ukraine, primarily on the capital, from the north. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets, but the attack is still ongoing.

  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes the importance of following safety measures during an air raid and staying united towards victory.
  • The situation is rapidly evolving, with continuous monitoring needed to counter the Russian drone attacks on Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine.

Air defense forces continue to repel Russian attack on Kyiv

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that after the air attack carried out by the Russian army on the night of August 2, the Russian invaders launched a second attack from the northern direction.

This time they used 53 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

What is important to understand is that most of them were heading towards the capital of Ukraine.

As of 4:00 p.m., air defenses have shot down/suppressed 48 enemy UAVs, the defenders of Ukrainian skies report.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urges not to ignore the fact that the enemy attack is ongoing.

As of 4:00 p.m., new groups of Russian drones have been detected in Ukrainian airspace in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Follow safety measures during an air raid! Together — to victory! — urges the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

