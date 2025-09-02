What is important to understand is that we are talking about the Il-76MD-90A, which is the most modern version of the Soviet heavy military transport aircraft Il-76.

Rostec has supplied the occupying Russian forces with a new winged "truck".

What is known about the new Russian giant aircraft?

Experts draw attention to the fact that aircraft of this family are the main heavy military transport aircraft of the aerospace forces of the aggressor country.

The Russian authorities claim that the serial Il-76MD-90A has an "economical engine" PS-90A-76 with increased thrust to 16 tons.

It is manufactured by the United Engine Corporation.

The cockpit has Russian-made avionics. The crew has at their disposal a new digital on-board radio-electronic equipment with a screen display (the so-called "glass cockpit").

What is important to understand is that the Il-76MD-90A first took to the skies 13 years ago, and it began operating in 2015.

The aircraft is designed for interregional transportation of troops, heavy large-sized equipment and cargo, as well as parachuting and landing personnel, equipment and cargo. The maximum take-off weight of the aircraft is 210 tons. The load capacity is up to 60 tons.

As of today, it is known that the aggressor country has about 20 Il-76MD-90A.