Rostec has supplied the occupying Russian forces with a new winged "truck".
What is important to understand is that we are talking about the Il-76MD-90A, which is the most modern version of the Soviet heavy military transport aircraft Il-76.
Points of attention
- Rostec has supplied about 20 Il-76MD-90A aircraft to Russia, highlighting the significance of this giant aircraft in the country's military operations.
- With new digital on-board radio-electronic equipment and a 'glass cockpit', the Il-76MD-90A combines advanced technology with superior performance for military purposes.
What is known about the new Russian giant aircraft?
Experts draw attention to the fact that aircraft of this family are the main heavy military transport aircraft of the aerospace forces of the aggressor country.
The Russian authorities claim that the serial Il-76MD-90A has an "economical engine" PS-90A-76 with increased thrust to 16 tons.
It is manufactured by the United Engine Corporation.
What is important to understand is that the Il-76MD-90A first took to the skies 13 years ago, and it began operating in 2015.
As of today, it is known that the aggressor country has about 20 Il-76MD-90A.
The total number of Il-76 aircraft built over the years exceeds 950 aircraft of various modifications.
