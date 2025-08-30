The Russian army is using a new, insidious tactic at the front
The Russian army is using a new, insidious tactic at the front

What is known about the new tactics of the Russian army?
Source:  DeepState

Experts from the Deepstate monitoring service point out that the Russian invaders have scaled up the use of anti-heat cloaks. This gives them the opportunity to actively infiltrate in the dark, bypassing the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Points of attention

  • Despite some successful pushbacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian army continues to advance in certain areas using assault operations.
  • Russian army's new insidious tactic poses a significant challenge for the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the ongoing conflict.

What is known about the new tactics of the Russian army?

According to Ukrainian analysts, according to the new infantry doctrine of the Russian army, the enemy's main task is not to engage in battle on the front line, but to infiltrate, bypassing the defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After that, Russian soldiers penetrate the rear and look for the positions of pilots or mortars, and then start a firefight with them.

Special cloaks that minimize the visibility of heat play an important role in this. The tactic has been used for a long time and has become popular almost everywhere, the Deepstate team emphasizes.

It is also reported that as of the morning of August 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully repel the Russian invaders in Myrovye and Novoselyvka.

Despite this, it is indicated that the Russian army has advanced near Komyshuvakha and Myrolyubivka.

The outskirts of Novotoretsky are littered with the corpses of the Katsap. Although the extreme line is further away, the enemy is concentrating exclusively on assault operations, driving more and more units to the slaughter.

