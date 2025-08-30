The Russian army is using a new, insidious tactic at the front

Experts from the Deepstate monitoring service point out that the Russian invaders have scaled up the use of anti-heat cloaks. This gives them the opportunity to actively infiltrate in the dark, bypassing the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- Despite some successful pushbacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian army continues to advance in certain areas using assault operations.
- Russian army's new insidious tactic poses a significant challenge for the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the ongoing conflict.
What is known about the new tactics of the Russian army?
According to Ukrainian analysts, according to the new infantry doctrine of the Russian army, the enemy's main task is not to engage in battle on the front line, but to infiltrate, bypassing the defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
After that, Russian soldiers penetrate the rear and look for the positions of pilots or mortars, and then start a firefight with them.
It is also reported that as of the morning of August 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully repel the Russian invaders in Myrovye and Novoselyvka.
Despite this, it is indicated that the Russian army has advanced near Komyshuvakha and Myrolyubivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-