The Russian army is using a new, insidious tactic at the front

Experts from the Deepstate monitoring service point out that the Russian invaders have scaled up the use of anti-heat cloaks. This gives them the opportunity to actively infiltrate in the dark, bypassing the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What is known about the new tactics of the Russian army?

According to Ukrainian analysts, according to the new infantry doctrine of the Russian army, the enemy's main task is not to engage in battle on the front line, but to infiltrate, bypassing the defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After that, Russian soldiers penetrate the rear and look for the positions of pilots or mortars, and then start a firefight with them.

Special cloaks that minimize the visibility of heat play an important role in this. The tactic has been used for a long time and has become popular almost everywhere, the Deepstate team emphasizes. Share

It is also reported that as of the morning of August 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully repel the Russian invaders in Myrovye and Novoselyvka.

Despite this, it is indicated that the Russian army has advanced near Komyshuvakha and Myrolyubivka.