Russia launches massive strike on residential areas of Dnipro — 18 injured

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian troops' strike on the Dnieper has increased to 18, including two children.
Points of attention
- Russia has launched a massive strike on residential areas in Dnipro, resulting in 18 people being injured, including two children.
- The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported the details of the attack and the number of casualties.
Russia attacked residential areas of Dnipro: 18 injured already
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.
Eight people were hospitalized. These are four women and four men, the head of the regional state administration specified.
Doctors assess the condition of the injured as moderate. All of them are receiving the necessary assistance.
On the night of May 18, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Dnieper River, with nine casualties reported earlier. In addition, since the evening of May 17, the enemy has been massively attacking the city with drones.
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