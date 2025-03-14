Russia launches missile strike on Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on the evening of March 14. The occupiers hit the center of a residential area, causing casualties.
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.
According to Lysak, the Russians launched a missile strike on the center of a residential area.
Previously, four people were injured in Kryvyi Rih. All are in moderate condition. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.
Later, the number of wounded increased.
According to the latest data, 8 people were injured in Kryvyi Rih. Five of them are hospitalized. Their condition is moderate.
It is added that the number of victims is constantly increasing.
