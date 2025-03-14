Russia launches missile strike on Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties
Russia launches missile strike on Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Kryvyi Rih
Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on the evening of March 14. The occupiers hit the center of a residential area, causing casualties.

  • Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, resulting in casualties and damages to residential and business facilities.
  • The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, confirmed the missile strike and urged residents to remain in shelters for safety.
  • Initial reports indicated 4 victims, with the number increasing to 8 people injured in Kryvyi Rih, 5 of whom are hospitalized in moderate condition.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

Kryvyi Rih. Missile attack. Take care of yourself. Possible repeated attacks.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to Lysak, the Russians launched a missile strike on the center of a residential area.

Another proof that the Russians are fighting the civilian population. The relevant services are already working. We are clarifying the consequences. Stay in shelters until the end of the day, there is a possibility of repeated exits.

Previously, four people were injured in Kryvyi Rih. All are in moderate condition. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Later, the number of wounded increased.

According to the latest data, 8 people were injured in Kryvyi Rih. Five of them are hospitalized. Their condition is moderate.

It is added that the number of victims is constantly increasing.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out in the city. They have already been extinguished. 3 apartment buildings were damaged. There is destruction of business facilities. City communications were damaged. The examination of the territory is ongoing.

