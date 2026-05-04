Russia launches missile strike on Meref — 4 dead, 16 injured

At around 10 a.m. on May 4, the occupiers fired a rocket at Merefa in the Kharkiv region. It is currently known that 4 people were killed and 16 were injured.

Russia killed 4 people in Merefa

This was reported by Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

According to preliminary information, the enemy launched a missile strike on Merefa. The territory of the service station was damaged. We are clarifying information about the victims. All our emergency services are at the scene of the shelling. Oleg Sinegubov Naalnik of the Kharkiv OVA

Sinegubov further noted that it is known that a private house and a car caught fire, and other private houses, a shop, and a service station were also damaged.

The consequences of the attack are being eliminated at the scene. The death toll from the Russian strike on Merefa has risen to three. At this moment, 8 people are known to have been injured, and they are being assisted by medics.

The fire was extinguished. However, the death toll from the Russian attack on Merefi had risen to four as of 11:00 a.m.