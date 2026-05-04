Russia launches missile strike on Meref — 4 dead, 16 injured

At around 10 a.m. on May 4, the occupiers fired a rocket at Merefa in the Kharkiv region. It is currently known that 4 people were killed and 16 were injured.
Points of attention
- Russia launched a missile strike on Merefa, Kharkiv region, resulting in 4 fatalities and 16 injuries.
- Emergency services are on-site providing assistance to the victims and dealing with the damage caused to private homes, shops, cars, and other structures.
- Initial reports indicate deaths of 50- and 63-year-old men and 41- and 52-year-old women, with 16 people sustaining injuries.
Russia killed 4 people in Merefa
This was reported by Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.
Sinegubov further noted that it is known that a private house and a car caught fire, and other private houses, a shop, and a service station were also damaged.
The consequences of the attack are being eliminated at the scene. The death toll from the Russian strike on Merefa has risen to three. At this moment, 8 people are known to have been injured, and they are being assisted by medics.
The fire was extinguished. However, the death toll from the Russian attack on Merefi had risen to four as of 11:00 a.m.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-