Russia launches missile strike on railway station in Odessa region, some injured

On the afternoon of March 4, the enemy launched a missile strike on the south of the Odessa region.
Points of attention
- Russia carried out a missile strike on a railway station in the Odessa region, causing damage to both transportation infrastructure and an administrative building.
- Initial reports indicated three people were injured, including two children, with all victims in moderate condition receiving medical care.
Russia attacked the railway in the Odessa region: children injured
A transport infrastructure facility was attacked. An administrative building was damaged as a result of the strike.
This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
Kiper later added that the number of victims had increased.
