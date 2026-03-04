Russia launches missile strike on railway station in Odessa region, some injured

On the afternoon of March 4, the enemy launched a missile strike on the south of the Odessa region.

Russia attacked the railway in the Odessa region: children injured

A transport infrastructure facility was attacked. An administrative building was damaged as a result of the strike.

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children. All are in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care. The details of the injured are being clarified. Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa OVA

Kiper later added that the number of victims had increased.