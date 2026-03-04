Russia launches missile strike on railway station in Odessa region, some injured
Ukraine
Russia launches missile strike on railway station in Odessa region, some injured

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
the Odessa region
On the afternoon of March 4, the enemy launched a missile strike on the south of the Odessa region.

  • Russia carried out a missile strike on a railway station in the Odessa region, causing damage to both transportation infrastructure and an administrative building.
  • Initial reports indicated three people were injured, including two children, with all victims in moderate condition receiving medical care.

Russia attacked the railway in the Odessa region: children injured

A transport infrastructure facility was attacked. An administrative building was damaged as a result of the strike.

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children. All are in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care. The details of the injured are being clarified.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa OVA

Kiper later added that the number of victims had increased.

The number of people injured in the missile strike has increased to four. The condition of three of them, including two children, is moderate. Another victim is in serious condition. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.

