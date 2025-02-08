Russia launches new massive drone attack on Ukraine

On the night of February 7 and 8, the Russian invaders launched a massive air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. During it, air defense forces were able to neutralize almost all enemy targets.

Russian drone attack on Ukraine on February 8 — what is known

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the enemy launched a new attack at 7:30 p.m. on February 7.

This time, Russia launched 139 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 67 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odessa regions.

In addition, it is reported that 71 Russian drone simulators have been lost in the field. According to preliminary data, no negative consequences have been identified.