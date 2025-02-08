Russia launches new massive drone attack on Ukraine

On the night of February 7 and 8, the Russian invaders launched a massive air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. During it, air defense forces were able to neutralize almost all enemy targets.
Points of attention
- 71 Russian drone simulator - lost in location.
- The following regions came under enemy attack: Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv.
Russian drone attack on Ukraine on February 8 — what is known
The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the enemy launched a new attack at 7:30 p.m. on February 7.
This time, Russia launched 139 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it is reported that 71 Russian drone simulators have been lost in the field. According to preliminary data, no negative consequences have been identified.
Despite this, the Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.
