Russia launches up to 250 aerial bombs over Ukraine every day

Russia plans to produce up to 120,000 of its cheap and destructive glide bombs this year, Reuters reports, citing the deputy head of Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate, Major General Vadym Skibitsky.

This figure also includes both new and upgraded ammunition. In particular, the aggressor country plans to produce 500 new ammunition with a range of up to 200 km by the end of this year.

Overall, Russia has significantly increased its arms production since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with its defense factories now operating around the clock. However, details of military production are kept secret and not disclosed. Share

That is why there is no way to verify the information about how many aerial bombs are planned to be produced in the aggressor country during 2025.

It is stated that Skibitsky did not say how this data was obtained. However, it indicates that Russia has significantly increased weapons production.

According to a Ukrainian intelligence representative, the Russian occupiers use 200-250 such aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine every day. For example, last month the average number was about 170 units.

They can be shot down, but the number of these aerial bombs produced in the Russian Federation... is enormous. This is a threat. A threat that requires an adequate response from us. Vadym Skibitsky Deputy Head of the DIU Department

The GUR representative did not rule out that the Kremlin is working to increase the range of aerial bombs to 400 km. In this case, this would allow Russia to attack significantly more Ukrainian cities without aircraft entering the strike zone. At the same time, it is expected that they will be able to replace missiles.

The publication states that strikes on Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Odessa regions last month indicate that the capabilities of this weapon are growing. Share

Ukrainian intelligence data also indicates that Russia plans to produce approximately 70,000 long-range strike drones by 2025, of which 30,000 will be Iranian Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

It is noted that due to the mass production of drones, Russia is able to increase attacks on Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure.