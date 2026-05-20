Russia lost 25% of its oil refining capacity due to Ukrainian drone attacks

Almost all of the largest oil refineries in central Russia have completely stopped or significantly reduced fuel production as a result of large-scale attacks by Ukrainian drones.

Ukrainian drones stopped the work of 25% of Russian oil and gas enterprises

The combined capacity of Russian enterprises that have partially or completely ceased operations exceeds 83 million metric tons per year (about 238,000 tons per day).

According to Reuters sources, this is approximately a quarter of the total capacity of the Russian oil refining industry.

The affected plants provided more than 30% of Russia's gasoline production and about 25% of diesel fuel. Among the facilities hit were key enterprises in Moscow, Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan and Kirishi.

In particular, one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation, Kirishi (with a capacity of 20 million tons per year), has been completely closed since May 5. Another giant, Nizhegorodnaftoorgsintez (NORSI), with a capacity of 17 million tons, came under attack today, May 20. It is currently unknown whether the enterprise is able to maintain even partial operation. Share

The Russian Energy Ministry declined to comment on the situation. At the same time, messages from Russian officials on social media indicate that Ukraine has doubled the number of attacks on the enemy's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year.

Strikes on refineries, pipelines and oil storage facilities have already led to a decline in oil production in Russia, the world's third-largest producer.

This is increasing financial pressure on the Kremlin's federal budget, where oil and gas taxes provide about a quarter of all revenues.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have been systematically carrying out successful strikes on the enemy's fuel infrastructure. In particular, on May 18, units of the Defense Forces struck the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, which supplies fuel to the army of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

In addition, the occupiers' oil pumping station was hit by drones, resulting in large-scale fires at both facilities.